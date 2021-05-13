Hydrocephalus Awareness Rock Concert returns to Knoxville for 7th year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 7th Annual HARC event has come back to knoxville. Brought to you by Hydrocephalus Advocates of Tennessee, East Tennessee Music Scene , and Open Chord / All Things Music, the HARC features local artists, all helping to raise awareness for a condition called Hydrocephalus.

The lineup for the evening includes:

Lost in Silence

Seven Year Sideshow

I Am Revenant

Another Fable

Obey the Voices

Autumn Reflection

Belfast 6 Pack

HARC is schedule for May 22, starting at 4:00 pm at the Open Chord.

Another event is scheduled for May 29 to honor local music legend Jason McMahan. The event will also be held at the Open Chord. Doors open at 4:00 pm, and music begins at 5:00 pm.

The lineup for this evening includes: