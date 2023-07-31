KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One East Tennessee woman is sharing her story through addiction, suicide, and her overall mental health journey to inspire others.

Rosemary Wolfe spent much of her life struggling with addiction for more than 20 years.

Similar to many, her addiction started in her early teens as a way to cope and control traumas from her childhood.

Wolfe’s parents got divorced when she was only 5 years old after her mother fell susceptible to drug addiction as well. Rosemary and her two younger brothers were then raised by her father and grandparents at an early age.

As a younger child, Rosemary says she always felt out of place and never amounted to fitting in at school. Living in Winchester, TN at the time, Rosemary’s father re-married and prompted other behaviors to follow.

“I began acting out and running away by the age of 13,” Rosemary says.

Because of this, she was put in state custody and was living in and out of multiple foster homes. At the age of 17, she started using marijuana and alcohol up until her senior year of high school. Drugs and alcohol were used as a suppressant of depression, however, they only masked the pain temporarily and she decided to change her circumstances in another way.

“I tried to commit suicide for the very first time by taking too many over-the-counter pills,” she mentioned.

After her first suicide attempt, Rosemary turned to harder drugs including cocaine, and it wasn’t long until she started using all of her money on her addiction.

“Pills were cheaper so I started using hydrocodone,” she adds.

Although she had a job, her paychecks still weren’t enough to support what she used. Rosemary soon had multiple warrants out for her arrest after writing bad checks and falsifying her financial situation.

At 27, Rosemary found out she was pregnant with her son, Jayden and although she did stop using drugs and alcohol at the time, she soon returned to her addiction as the mother of a newborn. After post-partum depression and the lack of available drugs, Rosemary then decided to attempt committing suicide a second time.

She soon lost custody of her son to her mother in 2021.

Her mother never beat her addiction at that time, so it wasn’t long before the two started using together.

After her mother passed away in 2019, Rosemary soon lost much of her only source of understanding. “I felt lost, alone, and didn’t care about myself or anything anymore. I got high to escape because I didn’t want to deal with life,” she says.

After several more suicide attempts and stronger drug usage including methinfetamine, Rosemary finally realized how much getting clean would mean for her and everyone in her life. I was truly tired and exhausted from drugs and was ready to be open-minded and willing to quit once and for all.”

While in recovery, Rosemary realized that her pain turned into purpose and used it to help others. Upon recovery, she worked at EvolveAddiction Treatment in Athens, TN where she works within a program to help others walking through the same journey she went through. She is happy to give back the same love, compassion, and empathy to others.

Currently, she is now speaking terms with her son, father, and brothers and says they are “better than ever.” She also has a driver’s license, a car, and a new job as a behavioral technician at the Tennessee Wellness Center.

She gives much of her gratitude and appreciation to the Metro Drug Coalition in Knoxville who continue to support and provide further assistance to her never-ending journey.

“I lost so much in addiction, but because of recovery, God has blessed me with more than I ever imagined possible. I choose to recover loudly for the addict who is still suffering in silence in hopes they will reach out for treatment. I recover loudly because I want to end the stigma of addiction and overdose. I recover loudly because I am living proof that we do recover.”