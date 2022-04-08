KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When you join up with the International brotherhood of Electrical Workers local 270 you get more than just a prosperous career, you become part of the family.

IBEW 270 has been around for a long time and for good reason. Their members work consistently because employers know that anyone associated with the union has gone through rigorous training to become a good representative for the organization. But IBEW 270 does not just provide pathways to employment, they also offer apprenticeship programs that allow for even someone with no experience to become knowledgeable and thrive within the industry.

On April 8th and 9th you will have an opportunity to join IBEW through multiple chapters. This is a one time event and some applicants may be brought into the union on the stop depending upon experience.

For more information on the event or join the union visit the IBEW 270 website.