ICE: A Christmas Story on display at the Gaylord Opryland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – More than 2 million pounds of carved ice, deck the halls at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center for the 36th Annual, “A Country Christmas” celebration, featuring ICE: A Christmas Story.

This ice-cold exhibit features colored ice sculptures from the iconic 1983 movie, “A Christmas Story,” a nativity made from crystal-clear ice sculptures and a two-story ice slide for all ages.

Purchases tickets today to be blown away by the magic of this ‘iced-out’ Christmas story.

