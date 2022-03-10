KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local East Tennessee athlete is being recognized and honored in a big way.

The Ice Bears Foundation is getting involved with Special Olympics Tennessee, to help their athletes make their way to the USA Games 2022.

On Friday, March 11, eight athletes will be honored on the ice as they get ready to compete for the gold.

The Ice Bears Foundation will also be honoring one of the eight athletes, Derrick Green, 19, by presenting him with a $2500 check, at the puck drop.

Green is among 150 other athletes representing the state of Tennessee, who will be competing in the Special Olympics USA Games on June 5-12. He will be representing the Smoky Mountain region as he competes in Bocce at the USA games.

The Knoxville Ice Bears Charitable Foundation has taken on the Special Olympics Tennessee as one of their first initiatives to give back to the community, since being founded back in 2021.

Special Olympics Tennessee is completely free to all athletes participating, and are always looking for more ways to raise money for their competitors. They cover all 92 counties in Tennessee that contribute to the 18,000 members statewide.



For more information and how you can get involved with Special Olympics Tennessee, visit their website and Facebook page.