Dino Balsamo puts home the shootout goal to give the Ice Bears their 15th win.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you haven’t been to an Ice Bears game yet, there’s only one more chance before their season ends. On Friday, April 7, the Ice Bears will go against Roanoke at 7:35 p.m.

Those attending can experience the second-ever on-ice RC race, known as the Chilly 500. There will be speed on the ice even during the intermissions.

For more information on tickets to go to the game, visit the Ice Bears website.