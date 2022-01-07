MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get to know your Ice Bears on and off the ice.

Riley Robertson and Jared Nash are both originally from Canada, which means playing in hockey in the south was extremely unexpected.

Both players have been in Knoxville for under a year and are now starting to explore some of East Tennessee’s finest attractions. Robertson enjoys spending time in Pigeon Forge, while Nash loves a good UT football game.

This Saturday, Jan. 8 the Ice Bears are going head-to-head with the Vermilion County Bobcats. The Knoxville Ice Bears are bringing back their popular Dino Races. This race allows fans to dress up as inflatable dinosaurs and race across the ice for a fun prize.

