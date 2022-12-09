NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — ICE! has returned to A Country Christmas at Gaylord Opryland. The signature attraction showcases two million pounds of colorful ice carved by expert artisans. Those passing through will see the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer told through larger-than-life sculptures. It’s an interactive experience, plus visitors can head down slides made entirely of ice.

The attraction is kept at 9 degrees by a state-of-the-art chilling system, which is why guests are provided with blue parkas for extra warmth.

After making it through the attraction, visitors can also enjoy a separate finale area dedicated to a beautiful Nativity scene, carved and shaped in a dramatic display of crystal-clear ice.

ICE! will be open until New Years Day. For more information, visit Gaylord Opryland Resort’s website.