KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Often you see a bird of prey at a distance or only get a fleeting glimpse. Is that large bird a hawk, an eagle or maybe even an osprey? Join natural historian Stephen Lyn Bales and Michelle Campanis, the UT Arboretum Education Coordinator, for the UT Arboretum Society’s First Thursday Nature Supper Club via Zoom on October 7 at 7pm EDT. In this program you’ll learn some quick tips on identifying East Tennessee’s eagles, vultures, owls, hawks, and falcons. The class is free, and registration is required to receive your Zoom link. The program will be recorded, and closed captioning is available.

Stephen Lyn Bales is a native East Tennessean, naturalist, writer, artist, speaker, and the author of Natural Histories, Ghost Birds and Ephemeral by Nature all published by the University of Tennessee Press.

Visit utarboretumsociety.org to register.