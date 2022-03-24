ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – If you or someone you know need support battling addiction, ASAP of Anderson is ready to provide support.

The pandemic caused a lot of heartbreak around the world and those problems were present throughout the East Tennessee community. One such group that has been drastically affected by these circumstances has been those suffering from addiction and trying to recover from their ordeal. Anderson county saw a large uptick in addiction related issues which has motivated ASAP of Anderson to make their presence known in the community.

ASAP of Anderson supports those suffering from addiction by providing a network of support organizations and the tools necessary to take that first step. The staff at ASAP welcome those needing help with open arms, many of them having experienced the negative ramifications of drug use first hand.

If you or someone you know is in need of support visit the ASAP of Anderson website.