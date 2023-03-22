KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Be one with nature this spring.

Ijams Nature Center has an abundance of public education programs this Spring.

From adventure-based programs, like caving and kayaking, to guided hikes and workshops focused East Tennessee’s most preserved natural characteristics, there is something for everyone.

“Spring is a wonderful time to come to Ijams and participate in a public program,” says Public Programs Manager, Kat Livar .

Their famous kayak trips begin on Saturday, April 22 with a Meteor Shower Paddle from 8:00pm to 10:00pm.They will also host a Full Moon Paddle on Friday, May 5 from 7:30pm to 9:30pm. Click here to learn more.

For adults ages 18 or older, you can join a team of Ijams Naturalists for a monthly caving trip, discovering the underground ecosystem that runs beneath the nature center. The spring makes for a great time to get outside with their guided hikes and workshops. You will never stop learning all spring.

Upcoming workshops include Beginning to Bird, Wildflower Walks, Ijams After Dark, Nature Journaling Workshops and so much more.

If you are looking to bring a little Ijams to your home, now is your chance. They have just launched their Weed Warriors Native Landscape Certification program, where homeowners can earn a certification for turning their yard into a native landscape through removing invasive species and replanting native plants.

For more information and a full list of their calendar events, visit their website.