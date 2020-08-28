Impress your family with this French Toast Fried Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich from The Chef’s Kitchen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Looking for a snack? This twist on a classic is sure to make the entire family happy. This French Toast Fried Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich is the perfect treat for kids and adults alike.
Shopping List
1 loaf sweet bread, sliced
Peanut Butter
Unicoi Preserves Vanilla Strawberry spread
Salted butter
1 egg
½ cup half & half
Cinnamon
2 tsp vanilla extract
½ cup sugar
Instructions:
- Make your PB&J as usual.
- In a bowl, mix the egg, milk, cinnamon, vanilla, and sugar.
- Heat a nonstick saute pan, and add salted butter to melt. Dip the made sandwich in the french toast mix.
- Place in saute pan and cook 2-3 minutes on each side. Serve immediately.