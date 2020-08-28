Impress your family with this French Toast Fried Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich from The Chef’s Kitchen

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Looking for a snack? This twist on a classic is sure to make the entire family happy. This French Toast Fried Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich is the perfect treat for kids and adults alike.

Shopping List

1 loaf sweet bread, sliced
Peanut Butter
Unicoi Preserves Vanilla Strawberry spread
Salted butter
1 egg
½ cup half & half
Cinnamon
2 tsp vanilla extract
½ cup sugar

Instructions:

  1. Make your PB&J as usual.
  2. In a bowl, mix the egg, milk, cinnamon, vanilla, and sugar.
  3. Heat a nonstick saute pan, and add salted butter to melt. Dip the made sandwich in the french toast mix.
  4. Place in saute pan and cook 2-3 minutes on each side. Serve immediately.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Ingles Table

See Ingles Table

Ingles on YouTube

See Ingles on YouTube

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Fill out my online form.