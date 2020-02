KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)-- If you are searching for some design inspiration for your home, look no further! Tim Harris with Knoxville Wholesale Furniture shows Living East Tennessee's Kelli Smith some of the newest options in custom upholstery. These fabrics will allow you to give your home the style and personality you've always wanted. Drop by one of the two Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Super Center locations today to see the options in person.