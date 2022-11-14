KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The first makeup and bath line of its kind has officially hit the market.

Prideful is a line of cosmetic, bath and skincare products that do more than just make you feel beautiful. Prideful is a non-gender specific line. The products range from soap, lip gloss, eye shadow, and hand lotion that can be used by anyone.

The line is currently in twenty Walmart stores across Tennessee.

The line was created by Jason Hayes, an avid expert in fashion, skincare, and cosmetic needs. He has worked all over the world providing expertise to big names such as Jennifer Hudson, Rupaul, and and more. “I was inspired to begin Prideful from my previous experience as a national activist within the LGBTQIA+ Community and Celebrity Makeup, Hair & Wig Artist,” Hayes says.

Prideful was created to bring change and inclusivity to the world, by ensuring big box stores are representing the LGBTQIA+ community all year long.

Their main goal is to provide quality products that are both affordable and accessible. Prideful is donating back to early one-hundred LGBTQIA+ non-profits in over thirty-five States.

Jason says, “We never let our rainbow fade.”

For more information on the line and to find the nearest store, visit their website and Instagram page.