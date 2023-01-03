KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At HotWorx you will maximize your workout by using infrared technology to heighten detoxification and toning.

HotWorx is the embodiment of the innovative workout. Utilizing a variety of classes the vary from strength training to yoga and infrared technology visitors can maintain their workouts while the maximizing their detoxification through sweat. HotWorx also provides HiiT workouts (High Intensity Interval Training) which allows for a 15 minute workout to provide similar results to hours spent at the gym.

For more information or to check the class schedule visit the HotWorx website