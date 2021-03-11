Ingles Inspiration: Low-fat Shrimp Alfredo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eating healthier doesn’t mean you have to give up enjoying your favorite foods. This week, we’re getting inspiration from The Chef’s Kitchen at Ingles.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 bag of frozen large raw peeled shrimp
- 8 oz Parmesan Cheese
- 8 oz low fat sour cream
- 1 Tbsp of garlic
- 2 Tbsp of salted butter
- 2-3 oz white wine
- 4 oz Reduced fat cream cheese
- 6 oz reduced fat half and half
- 2 Tsp Cajun Seasoning
- 2 cups Zucchini and Squash noodles or linguine
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Melt butter in a sauté pan on medium high heat.
- Add garlic, shrimp and Cajun seasoning
- Cook for about 3 minutes tossing shrimp to cook evenly
- Splash in white wine to deglaze the pan
- Pour creamer, sour cream, and cream cheese into the pan. Stir until cream cheese is melted.
- Add parmesan cheese and stir until incorporated.
- In another sauté pan cook zucchini/squash noodles for 2-3 minutes on medium high heat until al dente.
- Serve shrimp and sauce over zucchini noodles
- Optional: Garnish with chopped green onions and parsley