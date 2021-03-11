Ingles Inspiration: Low-fat Shrimp Alfredo

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eating healthier doesn’t mean you have to give up enjoying your favorite foods. This week, we’re getting inspiration from The Chef’s Kitchen at Ingles.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 bag of frozen large raw peeled shrimp
  • 8 oz Parmesan Cheese
  • 8 oz low fat sour cream
  • 1 Tbsp of garlic
  • 2 Tbsp of salted butter
  • 2-3 oz white wine
  • 4 oz Reduced fat cream cheese
  • 6 oz reduced fat half and half
  • 2 Tsp Cajun Seasoning
  • 2 cups Zucchini and Squash noodles or linguine
INSTRUCTIONS:
  • Melt butter in a sauté pan on medium high heat.
  • Add garlic, shrimp and Cajun seasoning
  • Cook for about 3 minutes tossing shrimp to cook evenly
  • Splash in white wine to deglaze the pan
  • Pour creamer, sour cream, and cream cheese into the pan. Stir until cream cheese is melted.
  • Add parmesan cheese and stir until incorporated.
  • In another sauté pan cook zucchini/squash noodles for 2-3 minutes on medium high heat until al dente.
  • Serve shrimp and sauce over zucchini noodles
  • Optional: Garnish with chopped green onions and parsley

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Ingles Table

See Ingles Table

Ingles on YouTube

See Ingles on YouTube


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Fill out my online form.