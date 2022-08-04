KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In the month of August, local businesses are doing their part to spread awareness of Alzheimer’s disease.

Ingles Market is taking part in the annual initiative Paint the Town Purple. This yearly effort is put on by the Alzheimer’s Association to encourage many to be aware and educated about this rising disease.

Melissa Leavell, director of advertising and brand management at Ingles, says she is passionate about this cause and is ready to do her part. Leavall shares about her personal tie to Alzheimer’s after seeing a family member decline and be taken by the disease herself. Working closely with Ingles Market and how they can lend a hand in the community, she knew just how to do it.

Ingles Markets will join the Alzheimer’s Association of East Tennessee as they sponsor one of their biggest events, Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Also for the month of August, Ingles Markets will be providing special promotional items for purchase to go back to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Melissa says they are focused on bringing awareness and aid to those affected by Alzheimer’s through the rest of the year.

For more information on how you can get involved, visit their website.