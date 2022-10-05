(Sponsored Content) We’re exploring a gem of an Upstate town tucked into the foothills of the Blueridge Mountains. Greer, South Carolina is home to beautiful scenery, a charming downtown, and a collection of local businesses that we’re ready to explore… all while riding a party on wheels.

Premiere Pedal Parties is a fun and unique way to take in this darling downtown district. Tuesday and Wednesday trips include music bingo and Sundays include a scavenger hunt as you pedal through the city.

These guys take you on an hour and a half long tour of the city. It’s a bike unlike anything I’ve ridden before. But for two-wheeled bikes and bike accessories, there’s a great shop to check out right here in town.

Benchmark Bicycle Supply Co. is your home for everything cycling. They offer bike sales and tune-ups. Plus, their lineup of gear, clothing, and accessories will have you ready to hit the roads and trails to take in all that greater Greer has to offer.

So, of course pedaling your way through and around Greer is a great way to burn some calories. But, when you’re ready to add on some more our next stop is a great place to enjoy some tasty bites – and rock out with some karaoke and trivia.

This is The Mason Jar – with a little bit of rock and roll squeezed into the Mayberry surroundings of downtown Greer – featuring awesome food and a lot of fun.

And, when you’re ready to polish off your meal you can make your way to our next stop, Blue Ridge Brewing Company.

Now, they have food as well if your first course wasn’t enough. And they offer their own craft beer they’ve been brewing up for over 20 years. You can imbibe inside, or head upstairs for their cool rooftop experience as you take in the charming beauty of downtown Greer.

Right across the street from Blue Ridge Brewing our tour ends at The Historic Greer Depot. The quaint, twinkling lights of Trade Street light the way to this charming, fully restored event venue – that’s a great spot for those photo ops.

There is so much in this gorgeous town to try and enjoy. And there’s an Ingles just up the road so you can stock up and fuel up for the drive home.