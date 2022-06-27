Ingles Open Road takes you on a quick tour of one of South Carolina’s many charming small towns with big fun for your weekend. Chris Bainbridge and crew are in Easley, enjoying some of the best of what this upstate town has to offer.

Located West of the city of Greenville, Easley boasts a charming downtown that boomed in the textile days and has now settled into a pleasant place to call home, and a fun destination for exploration.

Ingles is sponsoring their 4th of July festival this year, and that’s just one of the many community events on offer here throughout the year.