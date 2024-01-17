(INGLES OPEN ROAD) — If the smell of motor oil, the sight of tail fins, and the sound of pistons pumping really get your engine revving, then boy do we have the place for you. Welcome to City Garage Car Museum.

Located in the small town of Greeneville, Tennessee this place has a huge collection of classic cars. From the earliest days of automotives to the glory days of NASCAR – and practically everything in between – this place is a paradise for those who have an appreciation for automobiles.

The museum got its start in 2009 with founder Kent Bewley. His family has been in the auto business since the 1930’s, and over the years he’s accumulated quite the collection that he’s kind enough to share with all of us.

City Garage Car Museum features dozens of vehicles that span the last hundred-plus years of automotive history. Like this Oldsmobile that dates back to 1901. This 1964-1/2 Mustang – the precursor to my 1966, Lighting. And this 1981 DeLorean.

If you’re ready to go back in time, then this is the place to do it. And you don’t even need a Flux Capacitor. As you take in the beauty of these machines a feeling of nostalgia washes over you.

Maybe you see your grandfather’s sedan… the coupe where you stole your first kiss… or the car you watched win the 1994 Daytona 500. While on your trip through the museum, stop by the Emporium… the Palace Movie Theatre… and Suzie Q’s Diner. The Texaco Service Station is also on your trip with the A Model and T Model service trucks along with the mule-drawn Studebaker oil tanker.

In addition to the o’s and ah’s that are sure to come, you can also learn a lot about the history of these vehicles while you’re here. Each one comes with a story to tell – and it’ll have you eager to learn more.

The evolution of styles over the decades is amazing to see. There are the early years when most folks were still getting along on actual horsepower. The fun of the ’50s, the muscle of the ’60s and ’70s, the sleek minimalism of the ’80s… all the way up to today. It’s a trip through time that will have you delighted – from the green light all the way through the checkered flag.