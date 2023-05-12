(Sponsored Content) — Little Five Points in Atlanta is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more…all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.

Today we’re exploring a famously funky area of Atlanta known for all things avant-garde. This is Little Five Points. And I’m getting a tour of this hodge-podge of edgy artfulness from our very own expert of all things Atlanta.

Meet Christine Pullara. OK, you might know her already – the leading lady of a little show called “Atlanta & Company”. She’s the host with the most who’s always got the 411 on the ATL. And today, we’re meeting up to explore big things in Little Five.

We’re starting things out at The Junkman’s Daughter. This is a 10,000 square foot paradise of eclectic clothes, accessories, trinkets, and art that’s been around for nearly 4 decades. It’s weird and it’s wonderful, and it’s a must-stop when you find yourself in Little Five Points.

Up next, we’re taking our tour to Criminal Records, a place that’s been rockin’ since 1991. It’s a great spot for buying and selling vinyl, and finding a few other take-home treasures to remember your visit to Atlanta’s eclectic enclave.

Finally, we’re finishing off our tour at a restaurant that’s got big personality in Little Five Points. This is The Vortex that’s packed with great food and cool décor – and you get to enjoy them both.