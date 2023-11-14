(INGLES OPEN ROAD) — We’re getting our hands dirty in the best possible way at Odyssey ClayWorks.

Located in Asheville’s River Arts District, Odyssey ClayWorks is a ceramics school, gallery, and working studio hosting various pottery classes and ceramics workshops for adults and children. Artists from across the country and from all levels of experience come here for challenging instruction, creative inspiration, and connection with the community.

This place is a 5,000-square-foot state-of-the-art operation, and they’re all about growth, development, and human connection. They believe that access to the arts is integral to the community and they have something for everyone – including beginners.

Since its inception, Odyssey has offered over 1000 classes and workshops, hosted visiting artists from China, Tibet, Mexico, France and a who’s who of contemporary American ceramists. There’s something for everyone here.

They offer a variety of services in addition to the classes and workshops, including private lessons, kiln rental, and a glaze mixing service. They also have a 2,000-square-foot gallery space exclusively featuring Odyssey Artists.

The gallery has four major sales per year, including the extremely popular Seconds Sale, Holiday Open House, and Summertime Ice Cream Social. These items are amazing. If you’re starting your holiday shopping now, you’ve got to check this place out.

Community is central to the entire organization – and every great community deserves great art.