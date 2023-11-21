(INGLES OPEN ROAD) — We’re basking in the fall glory of a spectacular mountain destination that’s garnering national attention for a sport that is gaining in popularity every year. Just don’t call it Frisbee.

The sport is disc golf, and the destination is North Cove Leisure Club. Situated on 157 gorgeous acres just outside of Marion, North Carolina, this place features three courses that zigzag their way across the Catawba River and through breathtaking mountain landscapes.

North Cove Leisure Club is a bright spot on the national landscape of disc golf, hosting the college national championships and pro tour events just this year. It’s easy to see why all this attention is well-deserved.

This place was originally designed as a traditional golf course by Master’s Champ and acclaimed course architect, Fuzzy Zoeller. Appropriate for a spot that is now on its way to becoming the Augusta of the disc golf world.

A place this pretty is sure to attract its share of visitors. Now those guests can stay here as well. Their glamping experience features beautiful accommodations right on property – ensuring that regardless of how your round goes, you’re sure to finish the day on a high note.

When you stay here you put yourself at the gateway to the Linville Gorge and all the beauty and adventure that awaits – from the Blue Ridge Parkway to Grandfather Mountain, to amazing trails and waterfalls.

And guys, don’t sleep on the food while you’re here. You’ve got to check out Birdie’s Lounge. The restaurant has all your clubhouse favorites, plus some fun and unexpected treats that’ll have your mouth watering.

Disc golf – like a lot of things – can be as serious as you make it. The point is to have fun. It is a game after all. So, if you’ve never given it a try before – give it a shot. And there’s no better place to get started than right here at North Cove Leisure Club.