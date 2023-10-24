(INGLES OPEN ROAD) — We’re enjoying an escape into the past as we journey through a living history museum dedicated to preserving a culture that permeates Ingles country. Welcome to the Museum of Appalachia.

Located in Clinton, Tennessee, this place isn’t what typically comes to mind when you think of the word, “museum”. It’s an entire pioneer mountain farm village spanning more than 60 acres on this picturesque campus just outside of Knoxville.

This Smithsonian Affiliate features more than 30 log cabins, barns, churches, and schools – and those are just the buildings. There are over 250,000 artifacts ready and waiting for you to investigate.

We’re talking about vast collections of folk art, tools of every kind, musical instruments, baskets, quilts, Native American artifacts, and more.

The largest exhibit building is the Hall of Fame – housed in a 3-story antebellum-style structure. It not only houses amazing pieces of history and displays to learn about our history, it also includes over 200 inductees in the hall of fame and their stories.

On a beautiful day like today, the village is a great place to take a stroll through history. These buildings have not only been reconstructed with loving care but have also been fully furnished, with careful attention to detail.

In addition to exploring the many interesting historic structures, you can also explore the working farm and all its inhabitants.

All of this is designed to help immerse you in the story of the Southern Appalachian Mountains. Their fall heritage days in late October and early November are a great way to step back in time and enjoy the sites, sounds, and tastes of history.

And speaking of tastes, the museum’s farm-to-table restaurant is an outstanding place to take in the flavors of the past – and help you really enjoy the present.