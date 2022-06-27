Ingles has everything you need to fuel your outdoor adventure and today I’m gonna need all the help I can get because we’re at one of the premiere destinations in the country for adrenaline fueled excitement. Welcome to Green River Adventures.

Like Ingles, this place is a family-owned business with roots in the Carolinas. Located in Saluda, North Carolina and strategically positioned between Spartanburg, Asheville, and Greenville, this is an easy day trip or weekend expedition that is well worth the gorgeous drive getting here.

And once you arrive, you’ll have no shortage of amazing activities to choose from. This was recently voted one of the top whitewater destinations in the country. The zipline experience through the Green River Gorge is spectacular, and then there’s the experience that I’m trying today – waterfall rappelling.

And what’s super cool about Green River Adventures is that you can customize your experience to your skill level. Whether you’re the second coming of Grizzly Adams or you’ve never set foot in the wilderness, the staff here does a great job of helping you pick the activities that are right for you and making you feel safe, confident, and ready for adventure.