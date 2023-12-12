(INGLES OPEN ROAD) — The holidays are here and it’s a time filled with the hustle and bustle of shopping, travel, and filling out those special Christmas wish lists. And amidst all that, there is the very real spirit of giving. That’s what we’re here to celebrate today as we visit the Ingles Giving Tree.

For more than 30 years the Ingles Giving Tree has stood as a symbol of what’s best in our local communities. It’s the centerpiece of a giant community campaign to provide food to those in need this holiday season and beyond. And at the Asheville Mall, it’s a tradition that’s alive and well.

A lot of people probably don’t know that Ingles donates nearly 4,000 meals a day every day – and that’s just to Manna Food Bank (their partner at the Ingles Giving Tree). That spirit of giving spreads across Ingles country throughout Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee.

Typically, a trip to the mall ends with leaving carrying armfuls of holiday goodies. Well, this one starts with bringing armfuls of food for those in need.

And then there are a host of local businesses you can support right here. One thing that’s unique about the Asheville Mall is that just like Ingles they support local. There are many local storefronts to explore while visiting the Ingles Giving Tree.

Previously on the show we had a chance to visit Fox and Otter – an awesome escape room experience. This is a great place to come with friends and family during the holidays for a fun and challenging time together filled with riddles, puzzles, and clues.

If you need a little caffeine pick-me-up after your dramatic escape, Earthling Coffee is a nice spot for snacks and beverages as you continue your exploration of these different local businesses.

Businesses like Brickville. This place is a fantastic destination for the Lego lover in your life – with amazing new, used, and bulk items that are sure to bring a smile on Christmas morning.

The spirit of giving is alive and well in Asheville and with the lighting of the Ingles Giving Tree… the season has officially begun.