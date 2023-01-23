(Sponsored Content) — It’s Basketball season, and players and coaches across the country are hard at work on the hardwood battling it out with every dribble. And in the spirit of the countdown to those conference championships, we’re visiting the ultimate destination for anyone who has ever played or loved the game of Basketball.

This is the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Located in Knoxville, Tennessee, this 35,000 square foot facility is dedicated to excellence at all levels of Women’s Basketball. Whether you are looking for inspiration, education, or just plain fun – the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame is the place to find it.

As you enter the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame’s Pat Summitt Rotunda, the first thing you see is the Eastman Statue. This 17-foot bronze statue exemplifies their mission to “honor the past, celebrate the present, and promote the future” of women’s basketball. Each inductee receives a replica of this statue upon their induction into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

One thing that’s fun about this place is it’s not just a museum. It’s interactive. You’re invited to test your skills on three different courts… a dribbling course… and a passing skills area.

But then of course, there is the museum itself. Amazing treasures from across the landscape of Women’s Basketball.

Things like Olympics triumphs… the winners wall… and of course the Hall of Honor. Each wing with its own unique story to tell of the incredible women throughout history who have made their mark on the game of basketball.

It’s so cool walking the halls and letting your eyes wander from one section to another. Soaking in the stories from across time. It fosters such an appreciation for the people who helped build and grow this game.

And I’ve got to tell you – as the father of a little girl it does my heart right to see these women making their mark on this sport and in this world. It’s one of the reasons why Ingles sponsors collegiate basketball at the men’s and women’s levels – including the Ingles SoCon Basketball Championships coming up in March.

This place is so cool and it’s ready and waiting for you. Come to Knoxville and check out this amazing destination right here in our own backyard.