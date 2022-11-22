KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Here’s to 100! The Ingles Open Road hits that magical milestone of 100 episodes.

From what started at the height of the pandemic, the Open Road show has taken us all around East Tennessee and surrounding areas in our beautiful part of the world to highlight some of the best places that you and your family can visit.

Chris Bainbridge tells us that he has enjoyed every experience that he has been a part of and looks forward to keeping this show going and highlighting more and more wonderful places for you to visit.

You can follow the adventure and watch every episode of The Open Road show right now on their website as well as follow along for the next stop on The Open Road.