(Sponsored Content) — We’re conquering the cold weather with some amazing indoor activities that you can experience in the Atlanta suburbs. This is fun to the max in an incredible atmosphere with a variety of activities that’ll have you celebrating in style as you beat back the winter blues.

Welcome to Andretti Indoor Karting and Games. Located in Marietta, there is excitement at every turn here. And today we’re taking you on a tour of the place and showing off the fun that awaits.

As the name suggests, one of the main draws here is the racing. We’re getting behind the wheel of the best electric kart in the industry – the Biz Kart Ecovolt GT.

This is instant acceleration as you put the pedal to the metal around hairpin turns… up and down crazy elevation changes… and zooming down straightaways on this climate-controlled track.

Up next the fun continues as we go from victory lane… to the bowling lane. That’s right, they have Boutique Bowling here too, and while crashes are to be avoided on the track – crashing those pins is the name of the game. It’s an upscale experience with food and drink service that everyone will love.

These are just two of the amazing activities that await. We’re talking laser tag in a 2-story 4,000 square foot arena… Hologate VR where you can transport yourself to another world of thrilling game play…The Omniverse with a moving treadmill platform where you actually walk through the game…A 7D Experience where you feel the rumble, hear the surround sound, and blast those bad guys…Plus racing simulators… arcade games… and so much more.

Alright, if you’re not ready for the fun and excitement of Andretti after that then your only option is to come and try it for yourself.