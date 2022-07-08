Easley, S.C. (Sponsored Content) — A new hotspot in South Carolina is experiencing new life as a fun destination for food and drink. The Silos in Easley, South Carolina were built back in the 1940s and 1950s.

Start out the day by getting properly caffeinated at Ninja Warrior Coffee House. Then, load up on doughnuts from You Drive Me Glazy. These are great spots to support local, and that’s what Ingles is all about. Literally hundreds of farms and local businesses work with Ingles every day, to bring their wares to you and your family.

Inky’s Authentic Philadelphia Cheesesteaks and Hoagies, a family-owned and operated business, offers up authentic fare from Philly right here in the upstate. Its an amazing stop for food.

One really cool thing about The Silos is the train cars that house some of the businesses, like Belladina’s, with Detroit-style pizza and other delicious dishes. Next up is Indigo Kitchen, a world class experience to connect you with India’s cuisine and culture. Then, polish off you meal with a craft brew from Silos Brewing Company, a great place to relax with friends and family while relaxing with some unique flavors.

Finish things off with an awesome ice cream from Pink Mamas, and you’ve got yourself a comprehensive Silos experience. With so much to choose from, you can pick your favorites and meet up for a yummy get together.

