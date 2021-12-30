KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cataloochee Valley is in the North Carolina side of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It is there that Chris Bainbridge and the Ingles crew travel in this episode.

Cataloochee Valley is nestled among some of the most rugged mountains in the southeastern United States. It is home to one of North Carolina’s elk herds and surrounded by 6,000-foot mountain peaks. It was the largest and one of the most prosperous settlements in what is now the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The Open Road is paid content produced by Ingles Markets.