(INGLES OPEN ROAD) — This Fletcher, North Carolina bird sanctuary is a great place to learn about and experience our fine feathered friends from people who really care.

The Carolina Avian Research and Education, or, CARE for short, was founded by Leean Shearouse, whose talents and passions include horticulture in addition to providing sanctuary to these amazing birds. At CARE, you’ll find birds from every continent, except Antarctica.

Plan your visit online at CAREBird.org and fly on over to Fletcher for a day to remember.