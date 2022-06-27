About 30 miles from Asheville is the charming town of Lake Lure, N.C. It got its start in the 1920s by damming the beautiful Rocky Broad River.

The Morse brothers hoped the project would be the centerpiece of a sprawling resort. But that dream came to an end with the Great Depression. Today, tourists and locals still flock to the destination.

A good place to get started is the Lake Lure Welcome Center to take in some history of the area and get a plan together for visiting some of its beautiful treasures — like the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge.