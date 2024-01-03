(INGLES OPEN ROAD) — We’re having some fun getting our DIY on with an awesome crafting opportunity in Asheville. Power tools, paint, and a creative good time? Yes, please.

Welcome to woodworking. This is Board & Brush – owned by husband and wife duo, Todd and Lynette Stewart. These guys took the opportunity to finally put down roots in their home state of North Carolina after serving as a US Army family for 27 years, living around the world, and moving 15 times.

At Board & Brush, you are able to take that whole painting and wine-drinking concept thing to the next level. They have hundreds of hands-on designs to choose from and you get to make it all yourself.

Plus, they have it all organized for you. To start with you go online and choose a project. Then you come into the studio, and they provide all the materials and instruction to complete that home decor project all while enjoying that satisfaction of making something from scratch. You can make things like wall and porch signs, coat racks, clocks, trays, and pedestals to outdoor decor like porch planters, backyard games, and corn hole.

You not only get to pick your own project but also your colors. Here you can belly up to the bar – the paint bar – and really customize your creation.

This is a place to bring friends, family, co-workers, customers, or teams together to not only create a beautiful piece of home décor but to connect and enjoy getting to know each other in a fun and relaxing environment. The folks here make it really easy, so there’s no need to be intimidated by the project. It’s a good challenge – but something anyone can enjoy.

One of their newest offerings, BB Brought to You, brings the workshop experience to your location. They can take a modified version of the workshop and bring it to your place of business, or a school, church or community center. You still enjoy the full workshop steps of distressing, sanding, staining, stenciling, painting, and waxing. And trust us guys – it’s a ton of fun.