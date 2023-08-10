(INGLES OPEN ROAD) — It’s summertime, and if you live in Georgia, The Carolinas, or East Tennessee then it probably means that you have at least one road trip to the coast in the cards. Well, on today’s show, we’re giving you a look at an ocean-side getaway that’s accessible, inexpensive, and awesome. Welcome to Folly Beach.

Just south of Charleston, Folly is a fun, family-friendly escape with a laid-back vibe and gorgeous beaches. It’s within about a half day’s drive from anywhere in Ingles country. But once you cross over that bridge, you’re a world away.

We got started at our local Ingles getting everything we need for some fun in the sun. By packing up that cooler at home we’re saving valuable time and money – so once we arrive at Folly, we’re good to go.

Our adventure begins at Folly Beach County Park. A nominal vehicle fee gets you access to easy parking, restrooms, dressing rooms, showers and of course, the beautiful beach.

Here at the south-west end of the island, there are no buildings, so you really get an unspoiled island experience with 4,000 feet of beautiful beach that’s yours for the basking. You can also rent chairs, umbrellas, and boogie boards at budget-friendly prices.

A great way to explore Folly is on two wheels, and we’re getting some help today from Folly Beach Adventures. These e-bikes are a fun way to explore the island and get us up the coast to our next stop.

As you reach the north-eastern tip of the island you come to a fun, funky Folly destination known as the Walk of Love. This graffiti-covered path takes you almost all the way to the seaside, where you can observe a beautiful piece of history.

The Morris Island Light House was built in 1876. It’s de-commissioned now, but it’s still the tallest lighthouse in South Carolina – and it stands as a beautiful sentry alone in the Atlantic.

Here at Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve you can tiptoe your way through beautiful driftwood and enjoy a very peaceful oceanside respite. Back in the central part of the island, the town of Folly Beach is filled with great shops, bars, restaurants, and the newly reconstructed Folly Beach Pier.

So, head to Ingles, load up the car, and get yourself to Folly Beach!