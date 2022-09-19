KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (Sponsored Content) — Saint Paul Mountain Farms is 50 acres of serenity. Not only is it a gorgeous place to just walk around and explore, it’s a real working vineyard and orchard.

Not only can you taste the award-winning wines at Saint Paul, but you can also learn about them! The wine connoisseurs on staff can tell you about any wine they serve, and their tubular tastings are just one of the unique experiences they offer.

The winery offers live music, events, classes, and even pairing dinners. Saint Paul has close to 30 wines that are locally grown, processed, and served across three tasting rooms on the property.

After enjoying some live music and sipping some wine, you’d think it’d be time to call it a night.. but the winery is only a part of our adventure today, and no visit to Saint Paul is complete without stopping at the Appalachian Ridge Cidery!

The award-winning ciders at Appalachian Ridge are made unique by their “Cider as Wine” approach, which means there are layers of apple flavors that have developed over time to make a truly memorable beverage experience.

Oh, and did we mention you can stay here? The Wallace House is an Airbnb right here on the property that you can reserve and stay at with up to 12 guests.

There’s so much on offer, we haven’t even scratched the surface of this place! You can book an Orchard Hike, Wine Yoga, Brunch, and more.