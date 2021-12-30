KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In this episode of The Open Road by Ingles Markets, Chris Bainbridge and the crew take a ride on the Wolf, at the Wolf Ridge Ski Resort near Mars Hill, North Carolina.

The resort opened in 1969, and is the closest ski slope to Asheville, NC and Johnson City, TN. The rustic lodge overlooks the slopes and offers guests 3 stone fireplaces to warm up with after a day on the slopes. The western North Carolina mountains are breathtaking sight to see.

The Open Road is paid content produced by Ingles Markets.