KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In this week’s edition of The Open Road by Ingles Markets, Chris Bainbridge and the crew travel to The Grove Arcade in Asheville, North Carolina.

The arcade is an icon of art deco elegance that is the architectural embodiment of the Roaring ’20s. It was a marvel in its time and the center of commercial life in downtown Ashville. In 1951, it became home to the National Weather Records Center. It is now home to retailers and boutique shops.

The Open Road is paid content produced by Ingles Markets.