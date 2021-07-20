Ingles Open Road: Blue Plate Special

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) -- A total of 12 women from across the country have filed a multi-plaintiff lawsuit against Liberty University, accusing the university of creating an unsafe campus environment that increases the likelihood of sexual assault and rape.

According to the lawsuit -- which was filed on Tuesday, July 20 against Liberty University, Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of 12 Jane Does -- the university created an unsafe campus environment in the following three ways: