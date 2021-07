KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An organization that provides information on transportation planning for the greater East Tennessee area released a new interactive map that shows the number of what they call life-altering crashes. A life-altering crash is defined by the group as a fatal or serious-injury traffic incident.

The interactive map, created by the Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (TPO), shows where the life-altering crashes occur and also sorts the incidents by severity and type. The TPO also stated that someone experiences a fatal or serious-injury traffic crash every 13 hours in our region.