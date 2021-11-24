KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New technology has now made it more easy to prevent illness.

Temis Guzman, Airforce Veteran, certified firefighter, EMT, inventor, and now newly published author, showed us how to change basic factors around the house to prevent illness.

Changes such as using sanitizing technology that were created to fight off bacteria. Sanitizing technology has been interrogated into your paint, sheets, and more. People are now taking advantage of resources many hospitals and medical facilities utilize to fight illness, at a greater degree.

UV light sanitation is now available and can be used to clean anything that might pick up any germs or bacteria.

All this and more can be found in Guzman’s new book. He hopes we can adapt to a smarter way of living, and can even stop another pandemic in its’ tracks.