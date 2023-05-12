KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A thrilling new ride at Dollywood opened Friday and it’s sure to make those of all ages scream. Now as the newest, biggest attraction at the park, Big Bear Mountain takes guests through three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns, and tunnels, including a pass behind a waterfall.

The coaster takes riders along a search for the elusive “Big Bear,” a mythical bear of epic proportions, which is said to live in the hills near the park’s Wildwood Grove area, according to Dollywood Park. At 3,990 linear ft., the ride is .75 miles long and becomes the longest roller coaster at the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, park.

It’s a smooth ride that those as young as 4 can enjoy, but still provides enough speed, twists, and turns that everyone will get a thrill out of the almost two-minute ride. Learn more about Dollywood’s newest edition on their website.