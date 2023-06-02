KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The third annual Rhinestone Fest is kicking off June 2-4 all across Old City. The Dolly themed festival originally began based on an art contest held by the Rala gift shop. Their fifth annual Dolly art contest had many participants and the winners will be selected on June 2 at 7 p.m.

Anyone who would like to see the art can stop by Rala during the festival or check it out until July 31.

As the Rhinestone Fest has continued over the last few years, the event brings art, music and so much more to the community.

Many businesses have come to love being a part of the Rhinestone Fest, and the same goes for musicians. For a look at the full weekend schedule, which includes events, deals and other special things planned, visit Rhinestone Fest’s website.