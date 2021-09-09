Inspiring beauty and harmony through music

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For more than a decade, Grammy- and Emmy-nominated artist and composer, Máiréad Nesbitt has enchanted millions of fans around the world as the Celtic violinist and founding member of the globetrotting music phenomenon Celtic Woman. As the featured violin soloist on all 11 Celtic Woman albums, each title achieved the coveted #1 slot on the Billboard World Music Chart. The NY Times has called Máiréad “A Demon of a Fiddle Player.” Her eclectic career has always encompassed the contrasting styles of classical and Irish traditional music. She’s played at the White House and the Pentagon for four US presidents, along with famous venues and symphony concert halls worldwide, including Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall.

Máiréad Nesbitt has enchanted audiences with her music, and recently, she’s debuted a jewelry collection on JTV, bringing beauty and harmony with each unique gemstone piece. Máiréad’s collection is inspired by her passion for music, Celtic Irish Lore and the lush landscapes of Ireland.

A Meet & Greet for the public at the Gemstore is planned for Saturday, September 11.

