Inspiring Creativity with Hands-On Gatlinburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– East Tennessee is the home of so many talented artisans and coming up there’s an event all about inspiring your creative side. The Great Smoky Arts and Crafts Community is hosting Hands-On Gatlinburg, where a variety of classes will be offered to those who want to learn one of several time honored skills. Mike Fowler, the owner of Fowler’s Clayworks tells us more about the classes that will offered and how each skill is apart of the culture and history of the Great Smoky Mountains.