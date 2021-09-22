Inspiring healthy habits with the Greater Knoxville Heart Walk

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Now, more than ever it’s important to find ways to boost physical and

emotional health. The Greater Knoxville Heart Walk is a great way to keep up healthy habits, stay socially connected and keep up with physical activity while making an impact in your community.

This year’s walk will be held on Saturday, September 25th at Zoo Knoxville. The gates open at 8:30am at the Zoo and it’s a free community event. There will be lots of activities such as a farmer’s market for kids, scavenger hunt, celebrating health and honoring survivors of heart disease and stroke.

For more information, visit greaterknoxvilleheartwalk.org.