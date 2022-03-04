KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Changing a child’s life is one step away.

The Smoky Mountain Department of Children’s Services has been serving parents and children of East Tennessee for many years.

They provide support services to families for their safety and well-being.

It takes a great deal of patience and care to take on the role of a foster parent. Wes Helton, a local East Tennessee man, has become a foster parent to 5 children over the many years. He said he just “knew” it was the right path for him.

Christina Jenkins and Tammy Johnson, with the Foster Parent Support Group, explain there are many other ways to impact a child’s life.

By volunteering with the Department of Children Services to even organizing events throughout your community, you can be a huge help to their mission and a child’s life.

This year, the Smoky Mountain Department of Children’s Services will be at The Man Show. Stop by to gather more information and get your questions answered by the experts.

For more information on Smoky Mountain TNDCS, visit their website and dedicated Facebook page.