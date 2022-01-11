KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There is a position for everyone at a local job fair.

KUB came in to the Living East Tennessee studio to talk about the many opportunities there will be at their upcoming job fair.

The fair will be held at Pellissippi State Community College Magnolia campus on Jan. 13 6:00 to 8:00pm and Jan. 14 from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

With over 30 departments, there are a wide range of jobs to apply for. Maintenance, construction, and customer experience are just a few departments that have openings. KUB will soon be offering more employment opportunities with their new KUB Fiber department.

Tanisha Baker and Amy Kennedy, whom are Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion analysists, stopped by to speak to the work culture and environment at KUB. Both Baker and Kennedy express their appreciation and gratitude for KUB and how their employees are taken care of.

If you are interested in the job fair but unable to attend, visit their website to still apply online.