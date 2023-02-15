KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Working hard or hardly working? You could never tell with this opportunity.

On Saturday, February 18 from 9:00am to 12:00pm the Tennessee Smokies will be holding their job fair for all food and beverage positions. The fair will be held at the Batter’s Box Bar & Grill located inside the Stadium.

The Tennessee Smokies are known for being East Tennessee’s number one source of affordable, family fun and it is know different when you are on the clock. Employment opportunities include restaurant cooks, servers, bartenders, and hosts.

Their first game of the 2022-23 season will be held on Thursday, April 6 as the Smokies take on the Birmingham Barons. “Our seasonal jobs provide flexible hours from April through September,” says Assistant General Manager of Hospitality, Chris Franklin.

For more information on the job fair and to secure tickets for the upcoming reason, visit their website.