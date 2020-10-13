Interfaith Health Clinic goes virtual for Trick-or-Trivia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Since many of us are already wearing, it might as well be for a good cause. This year, due to the pandemic, Knoxville’s Interfaith Health Clinic is taking its annual Trick-or-Trivia night virtual.

The virtual competition will be hosted by Triviahub, and Interfaith Health Clinic is inviting teams of 10 to gather to compete to see who has Knoxville’s biggest brain. The event will take place Thursday, October 22. In addition to the trivia competition, organizers are also planning several costume contests, as well as providing snacks to your group.

All of the money raised goes to support Interfaith Health Clinic’s mission of helping low-income individuals gain access to healthcare.